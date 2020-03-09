Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
A third Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending virus tests
Seeking trial delay, sheriff makes false COVID-19 claim
Trainers, vets, others charged in horse-drugging scheme
Boston’s 1st recreational marijuana shop opens
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kettlebells + Kegs
Community
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Mar 9, 2020 / 11:51 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2020 / 11:51 AM EDT
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston International Airport releases statement on the Coronavirus
1 dead after early morning shooting in Summerville
20-year-old charged with murder in shooting of South Carolina brothers: HCPD
Man with license plate that expired 20+ years ago tells officers he’s “been busy lately”
Deputies searching for suspect who stole pills from Walgreens on Folly Road
DHEC investigating 4 new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina; 6 total
2 SC students in isolation after interning at hospital with possible coronavirus patient