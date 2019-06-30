MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Kick off your 4th of July with the Firecracker 5k on Thursday.

The annual race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the I’On Club where you’ll race throughout the neighborhood, finishing your race in the I’On square near O’Brion’s.

The Firecracker 5k will benefit the I Got Legs organization, a local charity dedicated to re-enabling people with physical challenges and creating opportunities for those who are physically disabled.

This race is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Registration for adults cost $40-dollars. Youth registration costs $15-dollars.

To register, visit: https://www.theionclub.com/firecracker5k/

To learn more about the I Got Legs organization, visit: https://igotlegs.org/