Kids on the Run: A youth running program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Family YMCA is helping keep kids active with a youth running program.

Introducing kids to the enjoyment of running at a young age is an exciting way to help them develop an appreciation of fitness and to build habits that lead to a lifetime of health.

Designed to allow every runner to recognize their strengths, the Kids on the Run curriculum inspires them to define their goals.

Throughout the season, the kids make new friends, build confidence and celebrate their achievements. Runners have the opportunity to take part in a local 5K race as a team.

These events are the culminating experience of the program. Completing the 5K gives them a tangible understanding of the confidence that comes through accomplishment as well as framework for setting and achieving goals.

Crossing the finish line is a defining moment when kids realize that hard work and perseverance pay off.

End of season race: Cocoa Cup on December 21st (Race fees NOT included).

AGES 6 to 9 and 10 & up

REGISTRATION September 1 – October14

SEASON October 14 – December 21

PRACTICE 5pm to 6pm Mon | Fri @ The Ponds YMCA

COST $60 Members | $80 Non Members

CONTACT Lucinda Hughes at lucindah@summervillemca.org | 843.771.2934 ext 205