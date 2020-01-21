Laing High School Historical Marker unveiling and Memorial Court conceptual review

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A historical marker will be unveiled next week at Laing High School in Mount Pleasant.

The marker will honor the ten principals who served the school from 1866 to 1970.

Organizers say the last graduating class from Laing High School at the Six Mile location was 1970, and in 1974 Laing High School at the Six Mile Site became Laing Middle School.

The Laing High School Association is working closely with Wando’s Creative Arts Department teacher & students to create The Laing High School Memorial Court.

The Memorial Court will give more in-depth information about the ten principles along with plaque and placement of the names of students who integrated and graduated from Moultrie High School.

The Laing School Association, Charleston County School District, The Home Depot and The Town of Mt. Pleasant will host this momentous occasion on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:30 a.m. at 2213 Highway 17 North in Mt. Pleasant.