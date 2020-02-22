Learn about the traditional music of the Gullah Geechee people through the ‘Awakening of the Ancestors’ event

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wesley United Methodist Church of John’s Island will host ‘Awakening of the Ancestors’ — a free, live performance of the traditional music of the Gullah Geechee people of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

This is happening on Sunday, February 23, at 4 p.m.

Learn from host Christal Heyward about the music of our local Gullah Geechee communities and churches. The program will provide opportunities for educational learning about ancestral music history, its styles, meaning, and purpose. The community will be educated on various approaches and will be able to participate and engage in dialogue throughout the program.

Sunday’s event will be presented in partnership by Wesley United Methodist Church of John’s Island, Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission, Soulfully Creative Kids, The Progressive Club of John’s Island and the International African American Museum, and the Charleston County Public Library.

This event is free and open to the public.