Lexi and Cooper need a home before the holidays

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Say hello to Lexi and Cooper!

They’re two young pups now available for adoption over at Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter and they’re in need of a loving home for the holidays!

Kally Knight, a representative from the shelter said both puppies are a ball of energy and get along well with other dogs.

The adoption process at Dorchester Paws is simple. Show up with a valid form of identification and fill out an application. The shelter will then introduce you to your new furry friend and decide if you both are the right fit for each other.

Dorchester Paws is located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville.

They’re open Sunday through Saturday from noon until five p.m.