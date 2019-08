Mark your calendars next Saturday, September 7th, Liberating Lives will walk across the Ravenel Bridge for the 1st annual Empowerment walk. The walk will take off from The Spot at 47 Cooper St in Charleston, SC, this event is dog and kid-friendly.

Liberating Lives is a local non-profit that help women simulate back into society after spending time in prison. All the money raised will stay right here in the Lowcountry.

The cost to walk is $50, to sign up visit their website LiveratingLivesCHS.ORG