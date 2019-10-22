Light the Night and raise funds to cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A walk to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will take place this week at Joe Riley Park.

Light the Night Lowcountry aims to celebrate the lives that have been touched by cancer.

87% of every dollar raised support the LLS mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

When: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Location: Joe Riley Park, 360 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC

5:30pm -Registration opens

6:00pm -Festivities begin

7:00pm-Walk steps off