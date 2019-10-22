Light the Night and raise funds to cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A walk to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will take place this week at Joe Riley Park.
Light the Night Lowcountry aims to celebrate the lives that have been touched by cancer.
87% of every dollar raised support the LLS mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
When: Thursday, October 24, 2019
Location: Joe Riley Park, 360 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC
5:30pm -Registration opens
6:00pm -Festivities begin
7:00pm-Walk steps off
- The Walk is a 1 mile route, family friendly, and community event (noncompetitive walking). We will have lots of great activities for the Kids! Everyone is welcome!
- Donations can be made online at the Light the Night website or cash/checks can be turned in on banks days or brought with you to the walk.
- Become a “Champion for Cures” when you raise $100+ and receive a Light The Night T-Shirt and a wristband for food & beverages at the event.
- Become a “Bright Light” when you raise $1,000+ and receive a special athletic shirt and access to the VIP Deck.
- Register today at www.LightTheNight.org/events/lowcountry. For more information, please contact Ally Barnett: ally.barnett@lls.org or (843) 972-4780.