Walking and exploring are some of the best ways to take in the beautiful sights of Charleston. And luckily for you, walking offers incredible health benefits, too! Whether you’re a local or a newbie, we have a list of some of the most beautiful places you can capture those views, and how it can benefit your overall health.

The Beach: How could you not love a walk on the beach? Between the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, or Folly Beach, you can’t go wrong. All three beaches offer easy boardwalk access for residents and tourists. The salt air and sound of the waves hitting the shore may even help to ease your mind and bring you a sense of calm or ease. An NBC report shows walking on the beach is a good thing to do if you feel stressed or overwhelmed.

The Battery: One of downtown Charleston’s most iconic sights; The Battery is a beautiful place to walk if you’re looking to take in the history of the holy city. The homes along The Battery date back to the 17th and 18th centuries and also stand along the Charleston Harbor. If you go on a walk here, chances are you’ll catch a sailboat, a container ship, or even a few dolphins passing by. On that note, evidence shows walking outdoors exposes you to natural sunlight and vitamin D – which is known to lower the risk of chronic disease, depression, and anxiety.

The Ravenel Bridge: If you’re looking to challenge a steep incline on your walk, the Ravenel Bridge is the way to go. Not only will walking the bridge help you get some good exercise in, but you’ll have an exceptional view of Charleston while doing so. Walking on an incline supports cardiovascular health and also serves as a great way to ramp up your heart rate.

Pitt Street Bridge: This spot is a hidden gem in Old Mount Pleasant. The Pitt Street Bridge used to serve as a connection from Mount Pleasant to Sullivan’s Island, but now it’s known to be the perfect spot for picnics, fishing, sightseeing, and especially walking. On your walk here, you’ll most likely see some of the unique wildlife native to the Lowcountry. Plus, walking outside and surrounding yourself with nature offers extensive health benefits such as reducing stress and improving your mood.

News 2 has got you covered on where to enjoy a beautiful walk, and how it can positively impact your health.