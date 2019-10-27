Local author releases horror novel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joseph Landing, a Wando graduate, has just published his third novel. “Bobbit Rock” a psychological Horror novel just in time for Halloween.

It’s the story of homicide detective Isaac Murphy. He’s still reeling from the death of his beloved wife and unborn child, and he must investigate a growing string of unsolved murders in the shadowy city of Callahan, South Carolina.

Landing has also published two other novels, the Tamechactee fantasy series.

If you’re interested in purchasing “Bobbit Rock,” the book is available online on all major retailers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

For the rest of the month, you can download the e-version for just 99-cents.