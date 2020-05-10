Local coaches find new ways to teach kids soccer lessons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Spring soccer season is currently on hold, but here in Charleston, Soccer Shots is working to make sure kids are still saying active.

Soccer Shots teaches soccer lessons to kids two to eight years old across the country. Local franchise owner Joey Gorman said he misses the kids as COVID-19 restrictions are keeping the business from operating.

“You know, we love giving out high fives, but that’s not in our ability right now,” said. Gorman.

A majority of his staff are part-time employees. Without kids to coach, there is no work. So now the team has to come up with new innovative ways to keep kids engaged.

“From the beginning, they were working on in-home soccer sessions that families can do on-demand called ‘soccer shots on the go,'” said Gorman.

Putting out ten weeks of programming for kids at home.

“Think of it as Blues Clues meets soccer,” said Gorman.

The lessons are created by childhood educators and soccer professionals. Each week, kids learn a new soccer skill. But they’re also taught a new character development word because it’s not just about soccer.

“Just building a good foundation to be good people, not just to be a great soccer player,” said Gorman.

Director of Partner Services Corey Addy said their goal is to keep the spirits up during this trying time.

“We’re able to still entertain and provide that positive experience for kids at home,” said Addy.

The company is also working to provide financial support to families in need.

“We’ve even reached out to local businesses,” Addy said. “Some corporations that are still operating… to see if they would actually sponsor kids just for those families that are having more of a rough time at home right now. Just to provide them with some type of outlet.”

Addy hopes this will prepare kids for the anticipated season ahead.

“We still have a full plan to get back into the summer, just to get back onto the field with our soccer friends,” said Addy.

As the budding young soccer stars and coaches wait for restrictions to ease up so they can get back onto the field, the Soccer Shots owner said right now it’s all about preparedness.

“We have our team in place,” Gorman said. “We’re cleaning, we are doing everything can to make sure that safety is our number one concern.”

So when the time is right, your kids can get back onto the field safely.

Soccer Shots is still enrolling children into their summer season program. If you’re interested in contacting Soccer Shots directly, email: infochs@soccershots.org.

