HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- The Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests are holding a clean-up this weekend after someone vandalized and left excessive trash on the Boggy Head Rifle Range in the Francis Marion Ranger District.

The rifle range is free with a strict policy of picking up your trash. The park has been closed since June 15th.

You can sign up to volunteer for the clean-up by calling 843-336-2200.