Local non-profit ‘I Heart Hungry Kids’ working to keep kids fed during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – I Heart Hungry Kids is a local non-profit with big goals, even amid the pandemic.

The Silverman family started the organization years ago, with the idea to help feed kids in the community. Their latest initiative ‘Together We Can’ — a large scale food drive didn’t quite make it to light due to the current circumstances.

“Because of COVID, we had to scratch the entire push,” Executive Director for IHHK, Josh Silverman said.

But Silverman and his son Gabe, aren’t letting the virus dash their dreams. Now, they’re working as middle-men getting non-profits what they need.

“And so maybe the folks that serve kids can get cups of cereal and mac n cheese, versus beets,” Silverman said. “They’re going to get the things they want and be able to serve the folks they can more effectively.”

Silverman said the family’s inspiration are the kids going to bed without dinner.

“We saw people all over the community that actually didn’t have a meal to go home to,” said Co-Founder for IHHK, Gabe Silverman.

They fear it will only get worse as we head into what would’ve been summer break.

“Some of those kids don’t have food now. For like their lunches, or their breakfast or their dinner,” Gabe Silverman said. “And this can be food to help them get through the next day or two.”

“Every body’s spread out,” Silverman said. “There is no central school for kids to go to necessarily, they’re not going in for free lunch or free breakfast.”

Now the duo is working to get more troops into the fight, hoping by working together, we can make a difference.

“Essentially, we’re going to start to deputize kids and families in their neighborhoods to start to do local food drives and help us to bring food and awareness to hunger that way,” said Silverman.

He believes if everybody pays attention to the fundamental rules of social distancing, food drives can be an effective solution.

“It’s something that families can do with a couple of houses, it’s something people have done in their entire communities in their whole developments,” said Silverman.

And while outreaches are doing their best to serve the community, they need us now more than ever.

“[We’ve seen] An increase in people coming from out of the area to our facility on James Island,” Scott Graule, Executive Director of James Island Outreach said. “Also people that were not regular clients before but live on James Island that are coming as well.”

“Last week we had 100 cars come through and we served 400 meals,” Founder and Chief Executive Gardner for Katie’s Crops, Katie Stagliano said. “We just went out to blessing boxes to put things in the blessing boxes, to put fliers in them, and they were all completely wiped out.”

So here’s how you get involved — safely.

Set up a neighborhood food drive, and keep social distance

I Heart Hungry Kids will provide you with a flyer that talks about the different food groups that are needed (download here)

Clip the flyer to the paper bag

Drop your paper bag with flyer off at neighbor’s doorstep

Leave it to your neighbor to fill up the paper bag with necessary goods

Pick up bag from neighbor’s doorstep one week later

Know that any food that is shelf-stable will wait a two week period before being distributed to non-profits.

Silverman said it’s not the quantity that matters, it’s about being a good neighbor.

“We’ve had fifty pounds of food, to one-thousand pounds of food,” Silverman said. “For us, it doesn’t matter. We’re happy that you’re doing it.”

Because, of course, Together We Can.

To learn more about the non-profit’s latest ‘Together We Can’ initiative, click here.

To learn more about the I Heart Hungry Kids organization and how to start your own neighborhood food drive, click here.