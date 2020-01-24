Lowcountry Coin Club

Students in a College Park Elementary multi-age class are doing what they can to make a difference in the world. They created their own charity. They're our Everyday Heroes.

Two years ago, students in Mrs. Judy Rainey's multi-age class at College Park Elementary decided to help children around the world. Teacher Judy Rainey says, "We started reading about the global water crisis, and we started researching and all of a sudden they started getting deeper and deeper into it, and their hearts were touched. They decided they wanted to do something about it." Fourth-grade student Jackson Pheil says, "I was so excited that I would be helping the world because I've never done that before. That what makes my heart happy."