NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a 5K fun walk that will take place this month at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

The goal is to raise money in the fight against breast cancer – it would go towards breast cancer research and helps patients get the things they need now.

Whether we’ve faced it ourselves, or someone we love has, almost everyone has been affected by breast cancer in some way. By donating to a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event you’re helping the American Cancer Society make a difference in so many ways, from funding innovative breast cancer research to simply providing a hand to hold.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 27th at Riverfront Park. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 2:30 p.m.