NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your sneakers and get ready to take strides against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk takes place this Sunday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

The event offers a special effort to celebrate local survivors and people currently being treated.

Survivors will be given a special t-shirt and medal to proudly wear on the day. The Survivor Tent will feature a special boutique lounge donated by Havertys, goody bags and is run by an awesome group of women ready to support and celebrate all survivors.

It happens Sunday, October 27th at North Charleston Riverfront Park from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Day of check-in is at 12:30 p.m.