Matilda F. Dunston Elementary will celebrate the school’s new campus at their dedication ceremony on Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dedication ceremony will happen on Wednesday for the new Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School.

The school’s new campus is located at the same site as the former building in North Charleston. The school opened back in August, but Wednesday will be the first time staff and students will get to showcase the new state-of-the-art building to the community.

Some of the elementary school’s new features include larger classrooms, two computer labs, and a media room.

The principal of Matilda F. Dunston Elementary, Cheryl Savage, says staff always wanted a bigger campus for the students.

“This building is the future. It’s the future for our children, it’s the future for our community and for our parents. We can now have a lot more events here,” Savage said. “We can have community members come in and do more with our children.”

She says none of this would be possible without the help from staff and parents.

“We are growing every day with our numbers. We have children that are moving into this area I think because they want to come to Dunston,” Savage said. “Number one, we have a good reputation for how much we care about our children, of course, all schools do… But we really love our children and we want them here.”

City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait plan to speak at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony alongside other elected officials.

Wednesday’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the school’s site on Remount Road in North Charleston.