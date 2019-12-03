McClellanville Jingle Jangle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It's the holiday season and the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission is making sure you enjoy every last minute of it.

The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park is open every night through December 31st. That includes both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the park will close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.