Meet a retired astronaut with the Charleston County Public Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is giving you the chance to meet an astronaut.

Retired astronaut Don Thomas was a part of four different space shuttle missions and spent nearly 50 days in space during his career as a NASA missions specialist.

Now Thomas wants to share his experiences with you about becoming an astronaut, and you can hear what it was like living and working in space.

Meet with Thomas on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17th at one of the library’s many branches:

Tuesday, July 16

10 a.m. – Wando Mount Pleasant Library

3 p.m. – Otranto Road Library

6 p.m. – Dorchester Road Library

Wednesday, July 17

9:30 a.m. – Main Library

12 p.m. – Hurd/St. Andrews Library

3 p.m. – John’s Island Library

For more information, visit: www.ccpl.org.