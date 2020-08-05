Mount Pleasant committee to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Committee members with the Town of Mount Pleasant will discuss a resolution on Wednesday that would declare racism a public health crisis. The resolution is being proposed on behalf of the African American Settlement Community Historic Commission.

The commission released a statement to town council ahead of Wednesday’s meeting that argues this resolution would bring increased government and private sector attention to these ‘persistent and systemic issues.’

John Wright, a Mount Pleasant native is the President of the Commission. He said he has never experienced racism within the town growing up but believes Mount Pleasant could serve as the leader in addressing some of the issues.

Wright said Mount Pleasant has a very small African American population and if the town can implement changes now, that would set the bar for neighboring cities like Charleston and North Charleston.

“That fares well for other populations that have 20, 30, 40-percent African Americans,” Wright said. “So, by being the example, then I think we can better help any other cities.”

Wright said having these hard conversations now is what’s going to help people better understand each other. He said it’s what’s going to set the next generation up for success as racism affects us all in several different capacities.

“When you add a mental health component to racism, then we have Dylan Roof,” Wright said. “So, what we have to now do is bridge that gap and have those hard and tough conversations.”

The Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee will discuss this resolution with the possibility of sending it to full council for vote. That meeting begins Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the town’s council chambers.