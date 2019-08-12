Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church hosting Community Outreach Day

The Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church is planning a “Community Outreach Day”.  This event will be held at the church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, Union Heights, North Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.  Below I have listed an outline of events, activities and participants for that day.

  • Snacks & Refreshments: Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Drinks, Cotton Candy, Chips, Popcorn
  • School Supplies
  • Distribution of: Bags of groceries, Clothing and Shoes for Men, Women, Children
  • Health and Wellness (MUSC), S C Works
  • Puppet Show, Jump Castle,  Face Painting
  • North Charleston Fire Department –  Fire Truck
  • Voter Registration (Representatives from the Charleston County Board of Elections)
  • Prayer & Prayer Requests

