Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church hosting Community Outreach Day

The Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church is planning a “Community Outreach Day”. This event will be held at the church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, Union Heights, North Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Below I have listed an outline of events, activities and participants for that day.
- Snacks & Refreshments: Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Drinks, Cotton Candy, Chips, Popcorn
- School Supplies
- Distribution of: Bags of groceries, Clothing and Shoes for Men, Women, Children
- Health and Wellness (MUSC), S C Works
- Puppet Show, Jump Castle, Face Painting
- North Charleston Fire Department – Fire Truck
- Voter Registration (Representatives from the Charleston County Board of Elections)
- Prayer & Prayer Requests