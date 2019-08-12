Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church hosting Community Outreach Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina will host its first Carolina Kingfish Classic August 15th through the 17th. This includes two days of fishing, beach parties with music from various bands, and auctions.

Thursday kicks off the party. Registration for the tournament will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a Captains’ Meeting at 7 p.m.