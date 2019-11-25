New reports show an uptick in flu cases here in the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control reports this year’s flu season started earlier than it has in the past ten years. It’s hitting the southwest and the southeast the hardest.

Every week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) posts a flu watch data report. The most recent report for Week 46 shows an uptick in cases here in the Lowcountry.

The report shows flu activity across the state. November 10th through the 16th (Week 46) is being reported as the first week for widespread activity. It shows flu activity has increased in both the Lowcountry and the Upstate, but no changes were reported for the Midlands or the Pee Dee.

DHEC reports 11 lab-confirmed tests were reported in Week 46. So far, 69 lab-confirmed tests have been reported in the state of South Carolina for this flu season.

Currently, the percent of patient visits is up from the average of 3-point-six percent, at a high of 3-point-9 percent. The site reports 14 flu-associated hospitalizations reported by 45 hospitals.

Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season, according to the Centers for Disease Control. If you have health insurance, flu shots at most pharmacies like Walgreens or CVS are free.