News 2 Fall Blood Drive Blitz

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – News 2 and the American Red Cross is teaming up for the Fall Blood Drive Blitz.

Participating blood donors will receive complimentary food from Chick-fil-a and Domino’s Pizza and will receive a pass to visit Magnolia Plantations and Gardens while supplies last.

As an additional thank you for donating this October, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants thanks to Tango Card.

You can stop by one of two locations: The Omar Shrine Convention Center in Mount Pleasant or Summerville Baptist Church between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24th.

Red Cross officials hope to reach their goal of 265 units during this fall blood drive blitz.

