North Charleston City Hall transitioning to new operations on Wednesday with strict guidelines in place

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is slowly returning to normal operations. Wednesday is the first day the public will be able to enter City Hall with new restrictions in place.

Prior to entering the building, people will be asked about COVID-19 related questions. These include symptoms and exposures. If a person answers yes to any of the questions, that person won’t be allowed into the building.

Those who wish to enter the building will be required to wear a face mask once inside. Those who don’t have one will be provided one along with hand sanitizer before going through security checkpoints.

If a person refuses to wear a face mask, they will not be granted access into the building. Those who remove their face masks within the building will be escorted out of the facility.

“If they do come in they’re going to have to wear a face mask,” North Charleston City Mayor Keith Summey said. “We will have those provided if they don’t have one. If they aren’t willing to wear a face mask, then they will not be allowed to come into the building.”

There are also now hand sanitizer stations set up throughout City Hall, and markings on the floor to maintain social distancing between guests. Only two people will be allowed in an elevator at a time.

Mayor Summey said if you can still deal with your problems by phone or online, that works best. However, he knows that’s not always the case.

“If you’re coming in to get a permit. If you’re doing something at a house. If they don’t have an account with us, like the major builders and developers. A lot of times they want to come in, they need to get an explanation,” Summey said. “Some people it’s hard to explain things to on the phone. They have to have some type of graphic to see. So, we’re just saying if you can deal with us online, that’s best. But if you can’t, we’ll be here to serve you no matter what.”

Community Centers, Senior Centers, and the Fire Museum will remain closed to the public.

As of Monday, May 11th, parks, green space, trails, dog parks, disc golf courses, fishing piers, and picnic shelters are all now reopened with social distancing restrictions in place.

Municipal Court will not schedule cases until June 1st. Courts will be addressed pending the SC Chief Justice guidance as well as City requirements for safe opening.

Charleston County Government Buildings will also begin the transition to new operations on Wednesday by allowing the public back into their buildings. Building hours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Visitors will not be required to wear a mask.