LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 at 5:00PM

North Charleston Harvest Festival

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will kick-off it’s 7th annual Harvest Festival this weekend!

The family-fun event features a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch and so much more.

It all happens Saturday, October 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Park Circle.

Enjoy a kid’s zone with free games, craft activities, face painting & inflatables along with an Artist Market featuring local makers.

You can also Trick-or-Treat on the Street from 4-6pm (while supplies last) with treat bags provided and treat stops sponsored by the Park Circle Business Collective.

Hear live music by The V-Tones of Charleston and check out the pop up pumpkin patch to buy and decorate on site.

The costume contests take place at 6pm for youth, groups and Pets! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Trending Stories