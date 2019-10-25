North Charleston Harvest Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will kick-off it’s 7th annual Harvest Festival this weekend!

The family-fun event features a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch and so much more.

It all happens Saturday, October 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Park Circle.

Enjoy a kid’s zone with free games, craft activities, face painting & inflatables along with an Artist Market featuring local makers.

You can also Trick-or-Treat on the Street from 4-6pm (while supplies last) with treat bags provided and treat stops sponsored by the Park Circle Business Collective.

Hear live music by The V-Tones of Charleston and check out the pop up pumpkin patch to buy and decorate on site.

The costume contests take place at 6pm for youth, groups and Pets!