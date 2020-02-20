North Charleston Soccer Festival

His works of art have garnered numerous awards and have won international acclaim, world renowned artist Dr. Leo Twiggs' illustrious career has spanned more than half a century.

Inspired by memories of growing up in his hometown of St. Stephen, South Carolina, 86-year-old Dr. Leo Twiggs paints original thought provoking images. He says, "When I want to save a color, what I do is I cover that color with wax." He uses a unique style that he developed for use in contemporary art. "I use a technique and that technique is Batik. Batik is a technique used to do scarves. I was fascinated with the softness of the color, the cracks in the colors, and I thought what if I try to paint with this. It took me a couple of years to control the medium, and then I continued to paint with it. There was nothing to look at, nothing to read, because I was in new territory and then it started happening."