Bring your appetite next Saturday to Oysters In the Outfield, an Oyster roast and chili cook-off happening November 16 at the Moncks Corner Region Recreation Complex. If seafood is not your thing, you can also expect a jump castle and a few musical guests. The event runs from 2 pm to 7 pm, tickets are available online and at the door between 25-50 dollars.

This event is all to benefit Miracle League, which is a program that allows children and adults with disabilities to get on a baseball field and enjoy the game. There is currently no program in Berkely county but all the money raised will go to help over 44 hundred students that will benefit from this program.

If you think your chili has what it takes to win, there is also still plenty of time to enter the chili cook-off. You can do so by visiting the Moncks Corner city facebook page or their website https://www.monckscornersc.gov/. You can also buy tickets to the event while you are there.