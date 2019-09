BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Say hello to Raccoon! This sweet hound mix is estimated to be about 2-years-old.

While he is incredibly sweet, he can be timid upon first meeting.

Raccoon adores other dogs who help him warm up to new people and surroundings.

Raccoon was at the shelter for several weeks and because of his shyness was overlooked by adopters. He is currently in a foster home where they are working to socialize him.

This sweet boy is available now at the Berkeley Animal Center.