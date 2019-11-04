Plans are in the works for Dorchester County to improve schools, parks, and roads without raising taxes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County wants to improve schools, parks, and roads without raising taxes as a part of the Oakbrook Tax Increment Finance Plan.

Dorchester County Council will discuss these plans during a second reading and public hearing Monday night.

The Oakbrook Tax Increment Finance Plan has been in the works for five years. The goal is to revitalize and redevelop parts of the Oakbrook area in Dorchester County. Funding for the plan would come from excess property taxes paid by private companies. This would allow for potential economic growth in the area as well.

Monday night, County Council plans to discuss some of the problem areas that need to be addressed within the Oakbrook community. They’ll talk about designating and defining some of the projects. Council will assess how much each project would cost, and create an overall redevelopment plan.

A third reading for the ordinance is scheduled for Monday, November 18th.