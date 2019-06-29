Pop-up CycleBar class to End Alzheimer’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CycleBar and Tradesman Brewing are teaming up to host a pop-up cycle class to raise money for a Ride to Remember to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

A Ride to Remember is a 252-mile ride from Simpsonville to Charleston over the course of three days.

The event will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. There are 20 spots per class and it costs $25-dollars per bike to sign up. Shoes will be provided.

This is part of a three class series, each class running for 30 minutes.

Tradesmen Brewing will donate $1 per beer served during the event.