Project managers want your input on the widening project for Glenn McConnell Parkway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday night is your chance to weigh in on proposed plans to widen the Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley.

Project managers want to turn what is now the four-lane parkway into a six-lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. The goal is to alleviate traffic congestion.

Widening Glenn McConnell Parkway would also improve bike and pedestrian facilities which would include a new multi-use path that pedestrians could safely access from the CSX railway.

Right now, nearly 35-thousand people use Glenn McConnell Parkway every day. That number is expected to go up to nearly 60-thousand travelers by the year 2040.

“Wednesday’s meeting is a chance for you to meet one-on-one with the project team. So it’s a capacity project that we’re looking to present an update to the public,” Project Manager Sunshine Trakas said.”We’ve got our plans to about 70-percent completion, so we’re wanting to show those exhibits to the public and invite them to give us their feedback.”

This is a project that’s been in the works for a little over a year now. At the first meeting in December of 2018, two design alternatives were proposed.

One design included inside lane widening in both eastbound and westbound directions into the median. The second alternative included widening the outside lane of the westbound direction and widening the inside lane of the eastbound direction. With the help from public comment, project managers made a final decision on widening the inside/outside lanes of their respective direction, which is the design being presented at Wednesday’s public open house. This also allowed for project managers to then construct the widening and multi-use path within the right-away limits.

Following Wednesday’s public open house, project managers will then refine the plans based on the public’s comments and then move forward with the permitting process.

Trakas said construction is anticipated to begin sometime in the Fall of 2020 with project completion expected around the year 2022.

Wednesday’s public open house will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Media Center on the second floor of West Ashley High School. If you’re unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, there will be an online public comment portion available after the meeting here.