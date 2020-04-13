Protecting yourself during a severe weather warning

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – As severe weather rolls through the Lowcountry on Monday, keeping yourself safe is most important.

The first thing to know is the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

A watch means that severe weather is possible. This can include thunderstorms, tornadoes, or any other kind of weather. A warning, however, means that severe weather is already happening or is about to happen.

In the event that a severe weather warning is issed in your area, you must have a plan in place to protect yourself.

This means if you’re outside, get indoors as soon as possible and head toward the most middle part of the building.

Seek shelter in an interior room that does not have windows. This includes interior bathrooms or a coat closet.

If you’re able to seek shelter in a basement, that’s the best option. If you can’t, go to the lowest of the building possible.

Cover yourself with whatever you can to protect yourself from any potential flying debris. You can use blankets, pillows, or a helmet if possible.

You’re advised to abandon vehicles and mobile homes.