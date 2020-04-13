Protecting yourself during a severe weather warning

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – As severe weather rolls through the Lowcountry on Monday, keeping yourself safe is most important.
The first thing to know is the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.
A watch means that severe weather is possible. This can include thunderstorms, tornadoes, or any other kind of weather. A warning, however, means that severe weather is already happening or is about to happen.
In the event that a severe weather warning is issed in your area, you must have a plan in place to protect yourself.
- This means if you’re outside, get indoors as soon as possible and head toward the most middle part of the building.
- Seek shelter in an interior room that does not have windows. This includes interior bathrooms or a coat closet.
- If you’re able to seek shelter in a basement, that’s the best option. If you can’t, go to the lowest of the building possible.
- Cover yourself with whatever you can to protect yourself from any potential flying debris. You can use blankets, pillows, or a helmet if possible.
- You’re advised to abandon vehicles and mobile homes.
- Experts also say sheds and storage facilities are not a safe place to be during severe weather, and you should not be under or near any trees.