Protesters will rally out front of Senator Lindsey Graham’s office on Tuesday, amid reports of inhumane conditions at migrant detention facilities

On Tuesday, protests will take place across the country at the offices of Congress members. One protest will happen at the front of Senator Lindsey Graham’s office in Mount Pleasant. This comes after reports of inhumane conditions at migrant detention facilities.

MoveOn.Org is sponsoring the protest. The organization said they plan to demand Senator Graham close the detention centers, arguing children are being held in deplorable conditions. They’re calling this protest, #CloseTheCamps.

On their website, they talk about children being denied soap and toothbrushes, crowded and unsafe conditions, separating families, and some dying with parents as they cross the Rio Grande.

Senator Graham commented on the issue this week laying out what he thinks the father believed.

“‘If we can just make it across the Rio Grande, and I can put one foot in America, my child and myself are gonna be in America and we’re not going to get sent back.’ I would like that asylum claim to be made in Mexico at a U.N. center so that this father doesn’t have to risk him and his child drowning in the future.”

Senator Graham went on to say he believes asylum claims should be made in the home country or at a facility in Mexico.

Tuesday’s protest begins at noon.