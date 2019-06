CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - On the evening of July 17th, 2015, Charleston experienced one of its worst tragedies. Convicted shooter Dylann Roof walked into a place of peace and prayer and opened fire, killing nine African American churchgoers at Mother Emanuel AME.

Roof left behind three people who he wanted to live. One being Polly Sheppard, aka Ms. Polly, so she could in his words “tell the story”.