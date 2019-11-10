R3 Inc Fundraiser & Appreciation Event

This afternoon head on over to Container Bar for a fundraiser and appreciation event to support after school enrichment sessions.

Any money raised will go to help After School at the City Gym, which helps local kids with homework, college application, scholarships, and tutoring. This program is hoping to raise enough money to take a group of kids to the African American Art Museum in Washington DC.

This event is happening today at the Container Bar in Mount Pleasant starting from 1 to 4 pm. There will be live music, drink specials and more. Kids are welcome with a kid zone on site! All money raised will be doubled! For more information about the event today or to get tickets to visit them on facebook or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/r3-inc-fundraiser-appreciation-tickets-74476125095.