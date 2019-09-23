Rail Safety Week: How you can avoid becoming a statistic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina law enforcement officials want you to be safe on the roads, especially when it comes to railroad crossings.

September 23rd kicks off Rail Safety Week, which is lead by Operation Lifesaver – the railroad safety advocacy group, to stop track tragedies.

Did you know a person is struck every three hours by a train?

Railroad tracks are private property and as such should not be used for recreation or for taking photographs.

Should you find yourself in an emergency situation, every railroad crossing has an emergency notification sign. It is blue and white in color and includes a crossing ID and phone number that can be used to notify the railroad should a vehicle become struck on the tracks, a tree has fallen across the tracks or any other type of emergency.