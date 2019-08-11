Raise The Woof Comedy Show

Laugh for a good cause, Pet Helpers is hosting a stand-up comedy show called Raise The Woof. The event is happening Friday, August 16th from 7-10pm at James Island County Park in Edisto Hall. Doors open at 6 pm with a cash bar and refreshments. Tickets are still available for 25 dollars. All the money raised will stay right here in the Lowcountry for Pet Helpers to help get Lowcountry animals adopted. The show includes 3 comedians including headliner Sid Davis. For more information or tickets visit their website https://pethelpers.org/