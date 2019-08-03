Raising Money For Cystic Fibrosis!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Happening tomorrow, a “Row-Raiser” benefiting the Charleston Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Teams of ten are rowing a total marathon which is 42,156 meters on a rowing machine.

Brittani Hough and Alana Hopkins say the event will help raise funds to help the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation forward their mission to find a cure for all people with cystic fibrosis.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at CrossFit Integrity in West Ashley. The goal is to raise $10,000. You can learn more by clicking here.