Lowcountry Volunteers Needed for Non-Profit Reading Partners

Reading Partner is a local non-profit that helps kids in underserved schools to become better readers. Last year this program helped nearly 1000 kids right here in the Lowcountry.

This is a national program with a chapter located right here in the Lowcountry. Here in South Carolina 4, out of 5 kids in low-income families are not reading proficiently. That is where you come in, Reading Partner is looking for volunteers.

For more information on how to help out this one of a kind program check out their website readingpartners.org.