Red Cross/Crews Chevrolet to hold blood drive on Friday, January 8th

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is partnering with Crews Chevrolet to host a blood drive this month.

Schools, churches, and businesses are unable to host traditional blood drives because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Crews Chevrolet is stepping up to help collect blood that could save a neighbor’s life.

Dozens of blood drives through Crews Chevrolet and Subaru have helped the Red Cross collect 1,016 units of blood since March.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, January 8th from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Crews Chevrolet showroom on Rivers Avenue.

All CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place, and masks must be worn.

All donors will receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, entry to win 2 tickets to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, and a complimentary certificate for an oil & filter change, tire rotation, safety inspection, exterior wash and more (89.95 value)

To register & details: redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CREWS. Walk-ins are always welcome but appointments are preferred.