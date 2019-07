NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alzheimer’s disease is an epidemic. Statistics show more than five million people are living with the disease.

You can help raise money for Alzheimer’s support, care, and research during the Charleston Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It happens Saturday, September 14th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

The event is free to register and easy to sign up! Just head to alz.org/walk to learn more.