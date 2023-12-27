CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your sneakers and make a difference in the lives of those with disabilities by joining the 16th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K.

Runners, walkers, rollers, and even pets are invited to attend this inclusive memorable event.

All participants will receive a themed shirt and other goodies while supplies last. To guarantee your race shirt, you must register by January 1.

This event will take place rain or shine on February 10th at James Island County Park. You can sign up by clicking here.