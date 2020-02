Join Orianne Society for a really cool reptile show on Marion square this afternoon and tomorrow. Shows are for all ages and happen at 3 pm. You can meet and touch different live reptiles from a tortoise, snakes and a lot of turtles. Chris Jenkins hopes people gain respect for these animals. This is all part of this year’s SEWE events.

For more information visit their website: https://www.oriannesociety.org/