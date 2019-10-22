Researchers at Hollings Cancer Center need your help testing their ideas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Researchers at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center focus heavily on clinical trials. Doctor Nancy Demore, Medical Director of the Breast Center and Co-Director of Breast Cancer Research at MUSC said they offer patients access to the newest drugs to see if they work.

“The question is, where do, where were all these trials developed?” Dr. Demore said. “Where did the initial ideas come from? And they really come from basic science laboratories conducting very early stage basic research.”

She said funding is critical to support beginner trials.

“A lot of people want to give money to breast cancer research, and they might ask ‘what is being done with it?'” said Dr. Demore.

Researchers like Dr. Demore rely heavily on grants that want to fund high-risk, high-reward programs. Your donations help them test their ideas.

“And so often times that would be something that would come through the cancer center, and that money was obtained through fundraising,” said Doctor Demore.

Grants allowed Dr. Demore to compare gene expression between breast tumor blood vessels and normal breast tissue blood vessels.

“And with that funding, we were able to show how this protein promotes tumor growth, what its mechanism is. And we also were able to develop a drug to bop this protein,” said Dr. Demore.

Now Dr. Demore is looking to turn her research into manufacturing, pre-clinical toxicology studies and then a pre-clinical trial.

“And so it’s very important for people to know when they give donations, that can really fund the initial ideas that could 10 to 15 years later, be the next new therapy,” said Dr. Demore.

To hopefully find a cure.