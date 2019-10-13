Rusty Bull Brewing Co. to host ‘Breweries for Breasts’ American Cancer Society benefit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rusty Bull Brewing Company is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Head out to Rusty Bull on Friday, October 18th for ‘Breweries for Breasts’ from 6 to 10 p.m. to participate. This is happening at their location located on Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

Rusty Bull Brewery will have multiple items sold that will benefit the American Cancer Society.

They’re donating one-dollar to the American Cancer Society for every pint of Lavamosa sold. This beer will be available and on tap for purchase for one day only. You can also take home a six-pack of Berry Stomp that will also benefit the ACS.

Rusty Bull Brewery is offering pink Rusty Bull shirts and hats available throughout the month of October for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

