Save the turtles at the Charleston Boutique Warehouse Sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Boutique Warehouse is right around the corner.

Head out to the Omar Shrine Temple starting Thursday, February 27th for a pop-up three-day event. Attendees can expect all of the city’s favorite boutique’s sale items under one roof with up to 90% off regular prices. This event is free to attend and parking is also free.

The Charleston Boutique Warehouse Sale kicks off with a ‘Girls Night Out’ on Thursday the 27th which will feature a wine bar, eats, a fashion show, silent auction and 100 free swag bags for the first 100 people to enter. Thursday night’s proceeds will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance.

Friday and Saturday’s hours will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

