SCDOT is investing $124 million to fix the state’s deadly rural roads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is investing $124-million dollars over a ten-year span to fix our rural roads as a part of their Rural Roads Safety Program.

SCDOT reports the state has the most traffic deaths in the country with more than 60-percent of those crashes happening on rural roads. Between 2012 and 2016, nearly six-thousand crashes ended in death or serious injury on rural roads here in South Carolina. Some primary interstate routes are classified as rural roadways, which is where a majority of these crashes are happening. Now the agency is working to make more than one-thousand miles worth of the state’s rural roads safer.

Phase 1 of the program started in the Fall of 2017. Phase 2 of the program began in the Summer of 2018. Right now, the Department of Transportation is three years into its ten-year plan.

Solutions vary by road. DOT engineers will work to meet each road’s specific needs which include rumble strips, wider and brighter pavement markings, brighter signs, high friction surface treatments, wider/paved shoulders, improved clear zones, guardrail and cable barriers and safety edges.

Some of those safety improvement projects have already been completed here in the Lowcountry including improving rural road safety from SC-165 from US 17 to the Charleston/Dorchester County Line as well as corridor improvements to the Mark Clark Expressway, and rehabilitation to the Wando Bridge.

To learn more about the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Rural Roads Safety program, click here.