Seafood Festival of Charleston happens this weekend!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are a fan of seafood, you’ll be a fan of this upcoming event!

The Seafood Festival of Charleston is happening this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the OMAR Shrine Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant.

This event will feature over a dozen food vendors participating in the Seafood Competition of which all ticket holders get a vote.

Tickets are $25 online and $35 at the door. Tickets include samples from all of the Seafood Competing Food Vendors and two drink tickets that are good for sodas, beer, wine or liquor.

Come enjoy some delicious seafood with door prizes, live entertainment and more.

Parking for this event is free! It happens Saturday, August 10th in Mount Pleasant.