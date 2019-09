CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crack open a good book, September is International Literacy Month!

You can get involved with the Trident Literacy Adult Education Program’s Jobs for Americas Graduated, or JAG.

The program is offered for students ages 16-24 who dropped out of high school for whatever reason and provides support for these students to get their GED and transition into the workforce or go on to higher education.

