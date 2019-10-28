CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Honor and remember South Carolina’s fallen heroes during the 2019 Run for the Fallen.

A relay team will embark on a 122-mile journey from Charleston to Columbia to publicly recognize and honor every South Carolina fallen military service member from the Global War on Terror.

During this year’s run, the names of over 360 military fallen from the Palmetto State will be called out to honor them.

Each mile marker of the route is dedicated to individual South Carolina military heroes. The run team stops at each marker to pay tribute to our military heroes and any waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades.

Each marker tribute will include the reading of the hero’s name, rank, branch of service, date of death, plus a ceremonial planting of an American flag and Honor and Remember Flag.

South Carolina Run for the Fallen begins at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, next to Liberty Square in Charleston with a brief Run Start ceremony.

Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg will be the guest speaker to kick-off the 3-day 122-mile run through Charleston, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Berkeley County, Orangeburg County, Holly Hill, Santee, Elloree, Calhoun County, Saint Matthews, Lexington County, Cayce, Richland County, Columbia, and finishing at the South Carolina State House in Columbia at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The run will be followed by an End of Run ceremony at the State House. Learn more at southcarolina.runforthefallen.org.